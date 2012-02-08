MUMBAI Feb 8 Pepper futures in India edged up on Wednesday as expectations of lower output and lower-than-expected arrivals from the new crop was offset by weak exports, analysts said.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At 2:38 p.m., the February pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.07 percent at 29,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fresh arrivals are very low in the spot markets. Supplies are not picking up because overall production is down," said Nalini Rao, analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Analysts and traders, however, expect pepper prices to come down once domestic arrivals pick up and fresh supplies from top world producer Vietnam starts by March.

* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper fell 57.5 rupees to 31,005 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher on short-covering after prices fell nearly 4 percent in as many sessions, but expectations of a rise in production in 2012 due to higher area under cultivation restricted gains.

* At 2:38 p.m, the February jeera contract on the NCDEX was trading 1.61 percent higher at 14,415 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Short-covering is supporting the upside in jeera prices, but the overall trend is still weak because of favourable weather and higher acreage," said Rao from Angel Commodities.

* At Unjha spot market, jeera gained 55.5 rupees to 14,862.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were up on some overseas demand but expectations of a bumper crop weighed on sentiment.

* The April turmeric contract was 0.86 percent higher at 4,710 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are almost steady in spot. Export demand is good at these prices and could improve in coming days," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started in the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming days.

* Around 7,000 bags of 70 kg each of turmeric arrived at the Nizamabad market on Wednesday.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 13 rupees to 4,725 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)