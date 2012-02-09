MUMBAI Feb 9 India pepper futures traded lower on Thursday weighed by higher local availability and weak export demand on supplies from competing countries like Vietnam, analysts said.

* The February pepper contract on the National Commodity Derivatives Exchange was 0.88 percent lower at 29,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* Selling is advised in pepper at 29,550 rupees, for a target of 29,200 rupees, said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper fell 110.6 rupees to 30,889.4 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop in the southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

JEERA:

Jeera futures reversed previous day's gains to trade a percent lower weighed by higher output estimates.

* The most-traded jeera contract for February delivery on the MCX was 1.27 percent lower at 14,440 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* At Unjha spot market, jeera rose 118.8 rupees to 15,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The trend is still down. It should come down a little bit," said Reddy, adding support is placed at 14,500 rupees.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures traded marginally higher helped by lack of arrivals in the spot market.

* The April turmeric contract was 0.72 percent higher at 4,736 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric may trade in the range of 4,630-4,750 rupees, said Reddy.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric was trading 9.05 rupees lower at 4,721.40 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started in spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming weeks. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)