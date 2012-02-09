MUMBAI Feb 9 India pepper futures traded
lower on Thursday weighed by higher local availability and weak
export demand on supplies from competing countries like Vietnam,
analysts said.
* The February pepper contract on the National
Commodity Derivatives Exchange was 0.88 percent lower at 29,250
rupees per 100 kg.
* Selling is advised in pepper at 29,550 rupees, for a
target of 29,200 rupees, said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with
JRG Wealth Management.
* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper fell 110.6 rupees to
30,889.4 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new
season crop in the southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
JEERA:
Jeera futures reversed previous day's gains to trade a
percent lower weighed by higher output estimates.
* The most-traded jeera contract for February delivery
on the MCX was 1.27 percent lower at 14,440 rupees per
100 kg.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* At Unjha spot market, jeera rose 118.8 rupees to 15,000
rupees per 100 kg.
* "The trend is still down. It should come down a little
bit," said Reddy, adding support is placed at 14,500 rupees.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures traded marginally higher helped by lack of
arrivals in the spot market.
* The April turmeric contract was 0.72 percent
higher at 4,736 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric may trade in the range of 4,630-4,750 rupees,
said Reddy.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric was trading 9.05 rupees lower at
4,721.40 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started in spot
market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming
weeks.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)