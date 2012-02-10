MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian pepper futures traded higher on Friday afternoon on lower arrivals in the spot market, analysts said.

* At 2:44 p.m., the most-active pepper for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.91 percent higher at 30,040 rupees per 100 kg.

* Buy pepper at 29,800 rupees for a target of 30,800 rupees, with a stop loss of 29,730 rupees, said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 157.9 rupees to 31,047.3 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop and could peak in another 15 days in the southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures extended the previous session's gains tracking a rise in physical prices due to good demand and lower-than-expected arrivals from the new crop in the spot market, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract was 3.16 percent higher at 5,020 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrival pressure is not building up. Many farmers are holding back stocks expecting price rise in future," said an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric rose by 96 rupees to 4,824 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Cumin seeds, or jeera futures, fell on expectations of increased production in 2012 due to higher area under cultivation and as fresh supplies are seen weighing on prices, analysts said.

* The February jeera contract was trading down 0.81 percent at 14,370 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Earlier there were concerns that adverse weather condition in Gujarat could hurt jeera cultivation but nothing such happened and arrivals are rising in spot markets," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodities Services.

* Small supplies from the new crop have started at few places and is likely to rise next week, said a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 90 rupees to 14,890 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma, Rajendra Jadhav & Siddesh Mayenkar)