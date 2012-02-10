MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian pepper futures
traded higher on Friday afternoon on lower arrivals in the spot
market, analysts said.
* At 2:44 p.m., the most-active pepper for February delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was 0.91 percent higher at 30,040 rupees per 100
kg.
* Buy pepper at 29,800 rupees for a target of 30,800 rupees,
with a stop loss of 29,730 rupees, said Vimla Reddy, an analyst
with Karvy Comtrade.
* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 157.9 rupees to
31,047.3 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new
season crop and could peak in another 15 days in the southern
Kerala and Karnataka states.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures extended the previous session's gains
tracking a rise in physical prices due to good demand and
lower-than-expected arrivals from the new crop in the spot
market, analysts said.
* The April turmeric contract was 3.16 percent
higher at 5,020 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Arrival pressure is not building up. Many farmers are
holding back stocks expecting price rise in future," said an
analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric rose by 96 rupees to 4,824 rupees
per 100 kg.
JEERA
Cumin seeds, or jeera futures, fell on expectations of
increased production in 2012 due to higher area under
cultivation and as fresh supplies are seen weighing on prices,
analysts said.
* The February jeera contract was trading down 0.81
percent at 14,370 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Earlier there were concerns that adverse weather
condition in Gujarat could hurt jeera cultivation but nothing
such happened and arrivals are rising in spot markets," said
Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodities Services.
* Small supplies from the new crop have started at few
places and is likely to rise next week, said a trader from
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 90 rupees to 14,890 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma, Rajendra Jadhav & Siddesh
Mayenkar)