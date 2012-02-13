MUMBAI Feb 13 India's jeera, or cumin
seed, futures fell in afternoon trade on Monday on weak export
demand, higher inventories and expected increase in supplies
from new crop, analysts said.
* At 2:40 p.m., the March jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Market (NCDEX) was trading
down 0.86 percent at 14,565 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Jeera supplies have started hitting the market in very
small quantities. Prices are expected to remain weak to sideways
on higher inventories and prospects of higher output," said
Faiyaz Hudani, analysts with Kotak Commodity.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 30 rupees to 14,900
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were treading water after hitting contract
highs earlier in the day as profit-taking driven by an estimated
rise in production offset good demand in the physical market,
analysts said.
* The April turmeric contract was 0.15 percent
higher at 5,260 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high
of 5,488 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Market is not sustaining at higher levels as everyone
knows this year production will be record high. Carry forward
stocks are also high," said Nalini Rao, analyst with Angel
Commodities Broking.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric rose by 168 rupees to 4,975 rupees
per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures extended losses for another session weighed
by rising arrivals in the local market, analysts said.
* The most-active pepper for February delivery on
the NCDEX was 0.69 percent lower at 29,310 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 42.1 rupees to
30,63.2 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The overall trend is weak on fresh crop locally and from
Vietnam," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth
Management.
* Pepper may trade in the range of 29,400-29,800 rupees for
the day, said Reddy.
* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new
season crop and could peak in another 15 days in southern Kerala
and Karnataka states.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar, Rajendra Jadhav and Deepak
Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)