MUMBAI Feb 13 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell in afternoon trade on Monday on weak export demand, higher inventories and expected increase in supplies from new crop, analysts said.

* At 2:40 p.m., the March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Market (NCDEX) was trading down 0.86 percent at 14,565 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera supplies have started hitting the market in very small quantities. Prices are expected to remain weak to sideways on higher inventories and prospects of higher output," said Faiyaz Hudani, analysts with Kotak Commodity.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 30 rupees to 14,900 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were treading water after hitting contract highs earlier in the day as profit-taking driven by an estimated rise in production offset good demand in the physical market, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract was 0.15 percent higher at 5,260 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 5,488 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Market is not sustaining at higher levels as everyone knows this year production will be record high. Carry forward stocks are also high," said Nalini Rao, analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric rose by 168 rupees to 4,975 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures extended losses for another session weighed by rising arrivals in the local market, analysts said.

* The most-active pepper for February delivery on the NCDEX was 0.69 percent lower at 29,310 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 42.1 rupees to 30,63.2 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The overall trend is weak on fresh crop locally and from Vietnam," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Pepper may trade in the range of 29,400-29,800 rupees for the day, said Reddy.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop and could peak in another 15 days in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar, Rajendra Jadhav and Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)