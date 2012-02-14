MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian pepper futures rose
by more than a percent on Tuesday after falling 9 percent since
late January helped by lower supplies in the local market,
analysts said.
* The most-active pepper for February delivery on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.34
percent higher at 29,500 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high
of 29,665 rupees earlier.
* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 61.9 rupees to
30,967.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Overall trend is weak due to higher production estimates
from Vietnam," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth
Management.
* Selling is advised at 29,400 rupees, for a target of
28,600 rupees, said Reddy.
* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new
season crop and could peak in another 15 days in southern Kerala
and Karnataka states.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were down because of profit-booking after
the commodity gained more than 10 percent since the start of the
month, analysts said.
* The April turmeric contract was 0.31 percent lower
at 5,110 rupees per 100 kg. The contract had struck a life high
of 5,488 rupees on Monday.
* "Turmeric should go up and the bias is still slightly
bullish," said Reddy, adding turmeric may trade in the range of
4,700-6,000 rupees.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 38.20 rupees to 4,911.55
rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the
spot markets. In southern Andhra Pradesh state, the biggest
producer, many farmers are holding back their produce hoping the
local government will buy the spice from them to support prices.
JEERA
Cumin seeds or jeera, futures reversed early losses to trade
up on concerns over output in the current season due to adverse
weather conditions in key growing areas and expected increase in
export demand, analysts said.
* The March jeera contract on NCDEX was trading up
0.83 percent at 14,703 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices are likely to fall in near term on arrival
pressure. Around 4,000-5,000 bags arrived in Unjha spot market
on Monday and it is expected to go up in next few season," said
Shikha Mittal, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in
Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 89 rupees to 14,865
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Deepak Sharma; Editing by
Subhadip Sircar)