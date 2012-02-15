MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian pepper futures rose on Wednesday due to thin supplies from the new season crop in the local market, with good demand from exporters in spot also supporting, analysts said.

* At 2:18 p.m., the most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.00 percent higher at 30,575 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 172.5 rupees to 31,120 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand for Indian origin pepper is good because Vietnam is offering at higher prices. Pepper prices may gain further on good export demand," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop and could peak in another 15 days in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to profit-booking after a more then 14 percent rise in prices this month, while estimates of a bumper crop also weighed.

* The April turmeric contract was 2.57 percent lower at 5,164 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters on Wednesday.

* "Profit-taking is seen in turmeric futures at higher levels. The difference between the futures and spot prices are very high and is likely to narrow down," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 16 rupees to 4,893 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets.

JEERA

Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures were trading lower due to expectations of a pick-up in domestic supplies and weak local demand.

* The March jeera contract on NCDEX was down 0.44 percent at 14,620 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is not that strong in the local market because supplies are expected to increase in the coming days, pressurising prices," said Hudani from Kotak Commodities.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 48 rupees to 14,858 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)