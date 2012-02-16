MUMBAI Feb 16 Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures hit a new contract low on Thursday due to rising supplies from the new season crop in a year of estimated higher output and subdued local demand.

* At 2:34 p.m., the March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)was down 1.12 percent at 14,230 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 14,104 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Fresh arrivals have started gaining pace in spot. Players have slowed their buying on hopes of further fall in prices in the peak arrival season," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Around 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop are arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 264 rupees to 14,683 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose due to thin domestic supplies, a firm overseas market and good demand from exporters.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on NCDEX was 2.27 percent higher at 31,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 157.5 rupees to 31,382.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supply shortage is boosting sentiment in pepper. Demand is good from the local and overseas buyers," said Mittal.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures was trading lower due to profit-booking, triggered by estimates of a bumper crop and sluggish local demand.

* The April turmeric contract was 3.28 percent lower at 4,956 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters on Wednesday.

* "In the medium to long term, prices are expected to witness selling pressure owing to fresh arrivals from the domestic market," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Thursday.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 74 rupees to 4,793 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)