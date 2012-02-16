MUMBAI Feb 16 Cumin seeds, or jeera,
futures hit a new contract low on Thursday due to rising
supplies from the new season crop in a year of estimated higher
output and subdued local demand.
* At 2:34 p.m., the March jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)was down 1.12
percent at 14,230 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low
of 14,104 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Fresh arrivals have started gaining pace in spot. Players
have slowed their buying on hopes of further fall in prices in
the peak arrival season," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy
Comtrade.
* Around 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop
are arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 264 rupees to 14,683
rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose due to thin domestic supplies, a
firm overseas market and good demand from exporters.
* The most-active pepper for March delivery on NCDEX
was 2.27 percent higher at 31,250 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 157.5 rupees to
31,382.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supply shortage is boosting sentiment in pepper. Demand
is good from the local and overseas buyers," said Mittal.
* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new
season crop.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures was trading lower due to profit-booking,
triggered by estimates of a bumper crop and sluggish local
demand.
* The April turmeric contract was 3.28 percent lower
at 4,956 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent
on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage,
a state government official told Reuters on
Wednesday.
* "In the medium to long term, prices are expected to
witness selling pressure owing to fresh arrivals from the
domestic market," Angel Commodities said in a research note on
Thursday.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 74 rupees to 4,793 rupees per
100 kg.
* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the
spot markets.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)