MUMBAI Feb 17 Indian cumin seeds, or
jeera, futures fell on Friday, on increasing supplies from the
new season crop, expectations of higher output and subdued local
demand.
* At 2:40 p.m., the March jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)was down 0.43
percent at 14,335 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Sentiment is down because of expectations of higher
output due to expansion in the area under cultivation," said
Nalini Rao, analyst at Angel Commodities.
* Around 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop
are arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 121 rupees to 14,675
rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures were more than half a percent up as
slack supplies in the local market, expectations of lower output
and a firm overseas market supported buying.
* The most-active pepper for March delivery on NCDEX
was 0.57 percent higher at 31,625 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 377 rupees to
31,866 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand is good in pepper but supplies are not picking up
in the local market. Supply shortage is likely to keep prices
firm," said Rao from Angel Commodities.
* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new
season crop.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were lower due to rising supplies from the
new crop in spot, estimates of a bumper crop and sluggish local
demand.
* The April turmeric contract was 2.18 percent lower
at 4,840 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent
on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage,
a state government official told Reuters on
Wednesday.
* "Supplies are increasing in spot and are likely to pick up
further by March. Prices are expected to trade under pressure,"
said Punamchand Gupta,a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.
* Around 7,000 bags of 70 kg each are arriving at the
Nizamabad market daily.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 52 rupees to 4,706 rupees per
100 kg.
* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the
spot markets.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)