MUMBAI Feb 17 Indian cumin seeds, or jeera, futures fell on Friday, on increasing supplies from the new season crop, expectations of higher output and subdued local demand.

* At 2:40 p.m., the March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)was down 0.43 percent at 14,335 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sentiment is down because of expectations of higher output due to expansion in the area under cultivation," said Nalini Rao, analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Around 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop are arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 121 rupees to 14,675 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were more than half a percent up as slack supplies in the local market, expectations of lower output and a firm overseas market supported buying.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on NCDEX was 0.57 percent higher at 31,625 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 377 rupees to 31,866 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is good in pepper but supplies are not picking up in the local market. Supply shortage is likely to keep prices firm," said Rao from Angel Commodities.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were lower due to rising supplies from the new crop in spot, estimates of a bumper crop and sluggish local demand.

* The April turmeric contract was 2.18 percent lower at 4,840 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters on Wednesday.

* "Supplies are increasing in spot and are likely to pick up further by March. Prices are expected to trade under pressure," said Punamchand Gupta,a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

* Around 7,000 bags of 70 kg each are arriving at the Nizamabad market daily.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 52 rupees to 4,706 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)