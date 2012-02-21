MUMBAI Feb 21 Indian cumin seeds, or
jeera, futures hit a new contract low on Tuesday, hurt by rising
supplies from the new crop, estimates of higher output and
sluggish spot demand.
* At 3:00 p.m., the March jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
2.04 percent at 13,830 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract low of 13,705 rupees.
* "Demand is very poor in spot because traders are expecting
further fall in prices because of hopes of higher production,"
said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat.
* Around 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop
are arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 158 rupees to 14,486
rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose, tracking firm spot market, as farmers
held back supplies on hopes of better prices.
* The most-active pepper for March delivery on NCDEX
was 3.70 percent higher at 32,230 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 230 rupees to
31,893 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Pepper futures are expected to note some gains on lower
arrivals and good domestic demand. Limited new crop arrivals
will keep the prices supported," Kotak Commodities said in a
research note on Tuesday.
* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new
season crop.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures was trading lower due to higher supplies
from the new season crop, estimates of a bumper crop and
sluggish local demand.
* The April turmeric contract was 0.71 percent lower
at 4,772 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent
on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage,
a state government official told Reuters last
week .[ ID:nI8E8D1022]
* "Overall sentiment is down because of hopes of a bumper
crop this year. Supplies are high and likely to keep prices
under pressure," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad
in Andhra Pradesh.
* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the
spot markets.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)