MUMBAI Feb 21 Indian cumin seeds, or jeera, futures hit a new contract low on Tuesday, hurt by rising supplies from the new crop, estimates of higher output and sluggish spot demand.

* At 3:00 p.m., the March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.04 percent at 13,830 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,705 rupees.

* "Demand is very poor in spot because traders are expecting further fall in prices because of hopes of higher production," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Around 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop are arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 158 rupees to 14,486 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose, tracking firm spot market, as farmers held back supplies on hopes of better prices.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on NCDEX was 3.70 percent higher at 32,230 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 230 rupees to 31,893 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Pepper futures are expected to note some gains on lower arrivals and good domestic demand. Limited new crop arrivals will keep the prices supported," Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Tuesday.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures was trading lower due to higher supplies from the new season crop, estimates of a bumper crop and sluggish local demand.

* The April turmeric contract was 0.71 percent lower at 4,772 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters last week .[ ID:nI8E8D1022]

* "Overall sentiment is down because of hopes of a bumper crop this year. Supplies are high and likely to keep prices under pressure," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)