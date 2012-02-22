MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose on Wednesday on short covering after falling more than 7 percent from the beginning of the month, though rising supplies from the new crop and estimates of higher output limited the upside.

* At 2:13 p.m., the March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.69 percent at 13,899 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 13,641 rupees on Tuesday.

* "Traders opted for short-covering after continuous fall in the prices. But the overall trend is still weak because of sluggish demand," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Around 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop are arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat. Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 40 rupees to 14,443 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were higher tracking a bullish spot market, where prices rose as supplies thinned after farmers held back stocks on hopes of better prices due to lower output estimates.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on NCDEX was 0.65 percent higher at 32,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 411 rupees to 32,706 rupees per 100 kg due to slack supplies as farmers anticipated further rise in prices.

* "Fundamentals are positive in pepper. Supplies are very thin in the local market against good demand. The demand-supply mismatch is likely to keep prices strong," said Hudani.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to higher supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop.

* The April turmeric contract was 0.30 percent lower at 4,690 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts expect estimates of a bumper crop and higher supplies this season to keep turmeric prices under pressure.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters last week .

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)