MUMBAI Feb 23 Pepper futures in India rose on Thursday due to a squeeze in daily supplies as farmers held back stocks hoping an estimated drop in output would push up prices.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At 2:48 p.m., the most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.88 percent higher at 33,670 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala state, pepper rose 556 rupees to 33,271 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In spot, availability is very less as farmers are anticipating further rise in the prices. Prices are likely to remain strong in pepper because of supportive fundamentals," said Vimala Reddy, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher on short-covering after a recent fall in the prices but increasing domestic supplies from the new crop and estimates of higher output restricted the gains.

* The March jeera contract on NCDEX was up 0.43 percent at 13,992.5 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 7 percent since the beginning of the month to Wednesday's close.

* "Short-covering after recent fall is supporting the rise. But the overall trend remains weak because daily supplies are increasing in spot," said Reddy from Karvy.

* Around 2,000-3,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop are arriving daily at the Unjha spot market in Gujarat. Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* In Unjha, jeera edged up 8 rupees to 14,475 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures snapped a six-day falling streak due to short-covering, although higher supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop limited the upside.

* The April turmeric contract was 1.62 percent higher at 4,762 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 11 percent in the last six sessions.

* "Daily arrivals are around 6,000-7,000 bags daily and are expected to pick-up in coming days. It may touch 4,850 rupees by the end of the day but may again come down," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters last week .

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 9 rupees to 4,531 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)