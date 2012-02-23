MUMBAI Feb 23 Pepper futures in India
rose on Thursday due to a squeeze in daily supplies as farmers
held back stocks hoping an estimated drop in output would push
up prices.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
* At 2:48 p.m., the most-active pepper for March delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was 0.88 percent higher at 33,670 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala state, pepper
rose 556 rupees to 33,271 rupees per 100 kg.
* "In spot, availability is very less as farmers are
anticipating further rise in the prices. Prices are likely to
remain strong in pepper because of supportive fundamentals,"
said Vimala Reddy, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new
season crop.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher on short-covering
after a recent fall in the prices but increasing domestic
supplies from the new crop and estimates of higher output
restricted the gains.
* The March jeera contract on NCDEX was up 0.43
percent at 13,992.5 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 7
percent since the beginning of the month to Wednesday's close.
* "Short-covering after recent fall is supporting the rise.
But the overall trend remains weak because daily supplies are
increasing in spot," said Reddy from Karvy.
* Around 2,000-3,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop
are arriving daily at the Unjha spot market in Gujarat. Jeera is
cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting
starts from February.
* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
* In Unjha, jeera edged up 8 rupees to 14,475 rupees per 100
kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures snapped a six-day falling streak due to
short-covering, although higher supplies from the new season
crop and estimates of a bumper crop limited the upside.
* The April turmeric contract was 1.62 percent
higher at 4,762 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 11
percent in the last six sessions.
* "Daily arrivals are around 6,000-7,000 bags daily and are
expected to pick-up in coming days. It may touch 4,850 rupees by
the end of the day but may again come down," said Chowda Reddy,
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent
on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage,
a state government official told Reuters last week
.
* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the
spot markets.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 9 rupees to 4,531 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)