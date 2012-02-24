MUMBAI Feb 24 Pepper futures in India were up on Friday due to slack domestic supplies as farmers held back stocks hoping for a further rise in prices due to an estimated drop in output.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At 1:57 p.m., the most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.67 percent higher at 33,985 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala state, pepper rose 528 rupees to 34,033 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Pepper futures may trade with a positive bias of firmer overseas markets consequent to the decline in crop in Vietnam and India. There are apprehensions of 40 percent and 20 percent drop in pepper production in Kerala and Karnataka, respectively," SMC said in a research note.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher on short-covering, supported by some demand in the local market, although rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output restricted the gains.

* The March jeera contract on NCDEX was up 0.59 percent at 14,140 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen 6.50 percent since the beginning of the month to Thursday's close.

* "Extended short-covering is seen in jeera futures. Prices may rise slightly but any major upside is unlikely because arrivals from the new crop are increasing gradually," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Around 2,000-3,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily at the Unjha spot market in Gujarat. Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* In Unjha, jeera edged up 5 rupees to 14,480 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were trading higher on export demand but higher supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop limited the upside.

* The April turmeric contract was 0.29 percent higher at 4,770 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some export demand has come for turmeric at these levels, which is supporting the price rise. But in long term, trend is weak because of expectations of higher production," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters last week .

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 44 rupees to 4,491 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)