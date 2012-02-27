MUMBAI Feb 27 India's pepper futures hit
their 4 percent upper circuit limit on Monday, tracking bullish
cues from the spot market where farmers held back stocks hoping
for a further rise in prices due to an estimated drop in output.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
* At 2:55 p.m., the most-active pepper for March delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was 3.23 percent higher at 37,400 rupees per 100 kg,
after touching 37,680 rupees.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala state, pepper jumped
1,259 rupees to 35,947 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Domestic supplies are very low and the supply position is
likely to remain thin in coming days as well. Export demand is
also good for Indian origin pepper," said Chowda Reddy, a senior
analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new
season crop.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher as traders
continued to cover short positions after prices fell nearly 8
percent this month, although rising supplies from the new season
crop and estimates of higher output restricted the gains.
* The March jeera contract on NCDEX was up 0.14
percent at 13,860 rupees per 100 kg.
* "It is just short-covering in futures. In spot, prices are
down because arrivals from the new crop is rising. Trend is
still weak in jeera," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.
* In Unjha, jeera fell 75 rupees to 14,345 rupees per 100
kg.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were lower due to rising supplies from the
new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop.
* The April turmeric contract was 0.55 percent lower
at 4,718 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Harvesting is going on and will continue till March end.
Daily supplies at the Erode market have increased to
15,000-17,000 bags," said R.K. Vishwanath, a trader from Erode,
Tamil Nadu.
* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent
on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage,
a state government official told Reuters last week
.
* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the
spot markets.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)