MUMBAI Feb 27 India's pepper futures hit their 4 percent upper circuit limit on Monday, tracking bullish cues from the spot market where farmers held back stocks hoping for a further rise in prices due to an estimated drop in output.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At 2:55 p.m., the most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 3.23 percent higher at 37,400 rupees per 100 kg, after touching 37,680 rupees.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala state, pepper jumped 1,259 rupees to 35,947 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Domestic supplies are very low and the supply position is likely to remain thin in coming days as well. Export demand is also good for Indian origin pepper," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher as traders continued to cover short positions after prices fell nearly 8 percent this month, although rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output restricted the gains.

* The March jeera contract on NCDEX was up 0.14 percent at 13,860 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It is just short-covering in futures. In spot, prices are down because arrivals from the new crop is rising. Trend is still weak in jeera," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.

* In Unjha, jeera fell 75 rupees to 14,345 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were lower due to rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop.

* The April turmeric contract was 0.55 percent lower at 4,718 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Harvesting is going on and will continue till March end. Daily supplies at the Erode market have increased to 15,000-17,000 bags," said R.K. Vishwanath, a trader from Erode, Tamil Nadu.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters last week .

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)