MUMBAI Feb 28 Turmeric futures were higher on Tuesday afternoon on bargain-buying and export demand. Increasing supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop weighed on the mood, though.

* At 3:00 p.m., the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.68 percent higher at 4,730 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has fallen 5 percent since Feb.16 to Monday's close.

* "Any upside is unlikely to sustain because production is very good and supplies are going to be firm all through the year. Some export demand is supporting the rise but the trend is still weak," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were more than 3 percent up bolstered by negligible supplies in the spot market where farmers held back stocks hoping for a further price rise due to a likely fall in output.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on NCDEX was 3.60 percent higher at 38,180 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Dwindling stocks and almost negligible arrivals in the spot are supporting the rise in pepper prices. Prices are likely to trade firm," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi in Kerala.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher on some local and export demand but rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output are expected to arrest the price rise by the end of the session.

* The March jeera contract was up 2.13 percent at 14,165 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Export demand is coming at these prices. But prices may fall again because arrivals are rising and the overall production is also estimated higher," said Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* In the Unjha market, daily arrivals from the new season crop have risen to 7,000-8,000 of 60 kg each. The price there was almost steady at 14,344 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)