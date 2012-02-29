MUMBAI Feb 29 Pepper futures hit a fresh contract high on Wednesday triggered by robust local demand amid shortage of spot supplies as farmers held back stocks expecting a further price rise due to a likely fall in output.

* Supplies in the international market from the top producer Vietnam are also thin as farmers are waiting for a further increase in prices.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At 2:28 p.m., the most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.94 percent higher at 39,430 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 39,660 rupees.

* "Overall supply position is weak because farmers are not willing to sell at these levels on hopes of a further price rise," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop.

* At Kochi, pepper was trading 1,563 rupees up at 37,905 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were lower due to mounting supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop as farmers expanded area under cultivation.

* The April turmeric contract was 0.33 percent lower at 4,870 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fundamentals are weak in turmeric. In the long term, prices may fall to 4,550 rupees due to a likely bumper output," said Hudani from Kotak Commodities.

* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric rose 32 rupees to 4,529 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell as rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output triggered selling while some export demand restricted the losses.

* The March jeera contract was down 0.18 percent at 14,165 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals in the spot have been increasing gradually. By mid-March supplies are expected to touch 15,000-20,000 bags," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* In the Unjha market, daily arrivals from the new season crop have risen to 7,000-8,000 of 60 kg each. The price edged down 4 rupees to 14,355 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)