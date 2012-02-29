MUMBAI Feb 29 Pepper futures hit a fresh
contract high on Wednesday triggered by robust local demand amid
shortage of spot supplies as farmers held back stocks expecting
a further price rise due to a likely fall in output.
* Supplies in the international market from the top producer
Vietnam are also thin as farmers are waiting for a further
increase in prices.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
* At 2:28 p.m., the most-active pepper for March delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was 2.94 percent higher at 39,430 rupees per 100 kg
after hitting a contract high of 39,660 rupees.
* "Overall supply position is weak because farmers are not
willing to sell at these levels on hopes of a further price
rise," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new
season crop.
* At Kochi, pepper was trading 1,563 rupees up at 37,905
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were lower due to mounting supplies from
the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop as farmers
expanded area under cultivation.
* The April turmeric contract was 0.33 percent lower
at 4,870 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Fundamentals are weak in turmeric. In the long term,
prices may fall to 4,550 rupees due to a likely bumper output,"
said Hudani from Kotak Commodities.
* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric rose 32 rupees to
4,529 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent
on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in
acreage.
* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the
spot markets.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell as rising supplies from
the new season crop and estimates of higher output triggered
selling while some export demand restricted the losses.
* The March jeera contract was down 0.18 percent at
14,165 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Arrivals in the spot have been increasing gradually. By
mid-March supplies are expected to touch 15,000-20,000 bags,"
said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.
* In the Unjha market, daily arrivals from the new season
crop have risen to 7,000-8,000 of 60 kg each. The price edged
down 4 rupees to 14,355 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)