MUMBAI, March 5 Indian pepper hit their daily permissible upper limit of 4 percent on Monday, buoyed by slackening supplies as farmers held on to supplies due to a likely fall in output and strong domestic demand.

* At 2:19 p.m, the most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 4.01 percent higher at 40,200 rupees per 100 kg, which is a fresh contract high.

* "Demand is very good but supplies are negligible. International market is firm with India offering at a premium of $1,000-$1,200 per tonne to all other producing countries," said Jojan Malayil, CEO of Bafna Enterprise in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In Kochi, pepper jumped 1,673.5 rupees to 39,284 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose buoyed by some export enquires from Dubai, but higher supplies in the domestic markets and estimates of a bumper crop restricted the gains.

* The April turmeric contract was 0.38 percent higher at 4,742 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts expect arrivals in turmeric to increase further in coming days and that will weigh on prices.

* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 63 rupees to 4,392 rupees per 100 kg on higher arrivals.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 on expansion in acreage.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures hit a fresh contract low tracking weak domestic spot prices, where mounting supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output, dampened demand.

* The March jeera contract was down 0.99 percent at 13,530 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,412.5 rupees.

* "Rising supplies are weighing on sentiment. Production is estimated higher for this year and supplies are likely to remain high this season," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* In the Unjha market, daily arrivals from the new season crop have risen to 12,000-15,000 of 60 kg each. The price fell 192.5 rupees to 13,870 rupees per 100 kg on Monday.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)