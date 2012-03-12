MUMBAI, March 12 Indian pepper futures fell on Monday on profit-taking as traders sold to take advantage of higher prices, analysts said.

* Weak supplies after farmers held back stocks anticipating further price increases may support prices at lower levels, they said.

* At 2.29 p.m., the most-active pepper for April delivery was 3.32 percent lower at 40,200 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen more than 38 percent since the beginning of February to the close of March 10.

* "Profit-taking is likely to continue to few more sessions because prices have risen significantly in the past month. April contract may come down to 38,000 rupees," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Analysts, however, expect prices to bounce back from lows due to overall firm trend in long term.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper dropped 862 rupees to 40,016 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seeds, futures hit a fresh contract low due to mounting supplies in the spot market on the back of a good crop and analysts expect the downtrend to continue for few more sessions.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery was trading 2.36 percent lower at 13,240 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,162.5 rupees.

* "Jeera prices are likely to remain under pressure because of higher arrivals in spot. Demand is very low as compared to the supplies," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat.

* About 15,000-17,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat. Jeera is cultivated during winter, from October to December, and harvesting starts from February.

* At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 105 rupees to 13,402 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

India's turmeric futures dropped more than 3 percent as market fretted about rising domestic supplies in spot market from the new season crop due to higher expected production, analysts said.

* The turmeric for April contract was trading down 3.36 percent at 4,316 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall supplies continue to be good because production is higher. Prices may fall to 4,000 rupees in short term," said Hudani from Kotak Commodities.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to rise further, traders said.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)