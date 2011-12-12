MUMBAI Dec 12 Pepper futures rose on Monday due to estimates of lower domestic output and depleting stocks, analysts and traders said.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 as compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At 1:53 p.m., the most active December pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.86 percent higher at 35,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Indian pepper is offered at a discount to other competitors. Overseas inquires are expected to gain pace at these levels," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Fresh supplies of pepper from top producer Vietnam and India usually arrive in January but this season Indian supplies could arrive before the end of the month as farmers will try to take advantage of higher prices.

* At Kochi spot market, pepper gained 68.5 rupees to 35,029 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were lower, weighed by higher carry forward stocks and prospects of a bigger crop next year, analysts said.

* At 1:53 p.m, the December turmeric contract was 2.69 percent down at 4,630 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions.

* "The supply position is expected to continue to be higher in the next year as well, keeping prices under pressure," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and continues till August, and a lengthy harvesting season widely begins from January.

* In Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 14 rupees to 5,500 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera futures fell on higher sowing in the key producer Gujarat state while sluggish overseas demand weighed.

* At 1:49 p.m, the most active December jeera contract was down 1.43 percent to 13,750 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sowing is progressing well in our region. Jeera prices are likely to remain under pressure in short term because demand is not supportive," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* In Unjha spot market in Gujarat, prices fell 107.5 rupees to 14,025 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown on 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera is cultivated during the winter from October to December, and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)