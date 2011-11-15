(Refiles to fix header)

MUMBAI Nov 15 India's jeera futures are expected to open steady on Tuesday on some short-covering but may turn negative by mid-session due to expectations of higher sowing than last year and on sluggish export demand, analysts said.

* The most-active December jeera contract ended 0.49 percent higher at 13,691 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Gujarat state is the leading producer of jeera in the country and planting has started in the Saurashtra region of the state and in some pockets of Rajasthan.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open higher on value buying but higher supplies and expectations of a rise in production for next year are seen weighing on sentiment towards the end, analysts said.

* Supplies have been higher in the domestic market due to last year's bumper crop.

* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,672 rupees per 100 kg, up 0.47 percent in the previous session.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are expected to open steady as lower stocks and improved winter demand are seen supporting prices outweighing likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended unchanged at 34,790 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)