MUMBAI Nov 15 India's jeera futures are
expected to open steady on Tuesday on some short-covering but
may turn negative by mid-session due to expectations of higher
sowing than last year and on sluggish export demand, analysts
said.
* The most-active December jeera contract ended 0.49
percent higher at 13,691 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Gujarat state is the leading producer of jeera in the
country and planting has started in the Saurashtra region of the
state and in some pockets of Rajasthan.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open higher on value buying
but higher supplies and expectations of a rise in production for
next year are seen weighing on sentiment towards the end,
analysts said.
* Supplies have been higher in the domestic market due to
last year's bumper crop.
* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,672
rupees per 100 kg, up 0.47 percent in the previous session.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are expected to open steady as lower stocks
and improved winter demand are seen supporting prices
outweighing likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop.
* The most-active pepper December contract ended
unchanged at 34,790 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)