MUMBAI Nov 16 India's jeera futures are expected to open slightly up on Wednesday due to some lower-level buying, but expectations of higher sowing than last year and sluggish export demand are seen restricting gains, analysts said.

* The most-active December jeera contract ended 0.80 percent higher at 13,800 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Jeera sowing this year has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan and will gradually pick up in the coming days. Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but was delayed this season due to extended harvesting of summer-sown crops.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open up due to short-covering, but higher stocks and estimates of a rise in production for the coming year are seen weighing on sentiment, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,820 rupees per 100 kg, up 3.17 percent in the previous session. It has fallen more than 13 percent from the contract high of 5,576 rupees touched on Oct. 11.

* Analysts and traders do not expect prices to sustain at higher levels in the long run as increased supplies are expected next year, which should exert downward pressure.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are expected to open steady as lower stocks and improved winter demand are seen supporting prices though likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop tempted by remunerative prices could weigh.

* The most-active pepper December contract edged down 0.16 percent to end at 34,735 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)