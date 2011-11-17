MUMBAI Nov 17 India's jeera futures are
expected to open down on Thursday due to adequate stocks and
on-going sowing operations, analysts said.
* The most-active December jeera contract ended 0.92
percent lower at 13,673 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Jeera sowing this year has started in parts of Gujarat and
Rajasthan and will gradually pick up in the coming days. Sowing
of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but was
delayed this season due to extended harvesting of summer-sown
crops.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open lower on higher
carry-forward stocks and estimates of a rise in production for
the coming year, analysts said.
* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,750
rupees per 100 kg, down 1.45 percent in the previous session.
It has fallen more than 13 percent from the contract high of
5,576 rupees touched on Oct. 11.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year due to increased sowing in key cultivating
regions.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are expected to open steady as lower stocks
and improved winter demand are seen supporting prices though
likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop tempted by
remunerative prices could weigh.
* The most-active pepper December contract edged up
0.34 percent to end at 34,855 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)