MUMBAI Nov 17 India's jeera futures are expected to open down on Thursday due to adequate stocks and on-going sowing operations, analysts said.

* The most-active December jeera contract ended 0.92 percent lower at 13,673 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Jeera sowing this year has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan and will gradually pick up in the coming days. Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but was delayed this season due to extended harvesting of summer-sown crops.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open lower on higher carry-forward stocks and estimates of a rise in production for the coming year, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,750 rupees per 100 kg, down 1.45 percent in the previous session. It has fallen more than 13 percent from the contract high of 5,576 rupees touched on Oct. 11.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are expected to open steady as lower stocks and improved winter demand are seen supporting prices though likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop tempted by remunerative prices could weigh.

* The most-active pepper December contract edged up 0.34 percent to end at 34,855 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)