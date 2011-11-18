MUMBAI Nov 18 India's jeera futures are expected to open down on Friday due to adequate stocks and on-going sowing operations that are expected to be higher than last year, analysts said.

* The most-active December jeera contract ended 0.50 percent lower at 13,604 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Jeera sowing this year has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan and will gradually pick up in the coming days. Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but was delayed this season due to extended harvesting of summer-sown crops.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open lower on higher carry-forward stocks and estimates of a rise in production for the coming year, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,686 rupees per 100 kg, down 1.35 percent in the previous session.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are expected to open steady as the likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop seen weighing but lower stocks and thin supplies seen supporting prices.

* The most-active pepper December contract fell 0.26 percent to end at 34,765 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)