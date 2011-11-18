MUMBAI Nov 18 India's jeera futures are
expected to open down on Friday due to adequate stocks and
on-going sowing operations that are expected to be higher than
last year, analysts said.
* The most-active December jeera contract ended 0.50
percent lower at 13,604 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Jeera sowing this year has started in parts of Gujarat and
Rajasthan and will gradually pick up in the coming days. Sowing
of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but was
delayed this season due to extended harvesting of summer-sown
crops.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open lower on higher
carry-forward stocks and estimates of a rise in production for
the coming year, analysts said.
* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,686
rupees per 100 kg, down 1.35 percent in the previous session.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year due to increased sowing in key cultivating
regions.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are expected to open steady as the likelihood
of early arrivals from the new crop seen weighing but lower
stocks and thin supplies seen supporting prices.
* The most-active pepper December contract fell 0.26
percent to end at 34,765 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)