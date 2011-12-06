MUMBAI Dec 6 India's jeera futures are expected to open up on Tuesday due to improved buying from local traders after losing more than 7 percent since November, analysts said.

* The most-active December jeera contract ended 3.29 percent higher at 13,608 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Increased sowing in top producing Gujarat state and weak export demand, however, is seen weighing on sentiment towards the end of the session,they said.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open up on overseas enquiries and demand from north Indian buyers, but higher carryforward stocks and an expected increase in production next year could weigh on prices by the end of the session, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,592 rupees per 100 kg, up 4.03 percent, in the previous session.

* Analysts and traders do not expect the upside to continue for long because of expectations of increased production next year, which would mean higher supplies.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open higher supported by improved buying from exporters for fulfilling overseas commitment and dwindling stocks with most producing countries.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended 1.31 percent higher at 35,570 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* India's pepper exports during April-September rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)