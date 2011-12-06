MUMBAI Dec 6 India's jeera futures are
expected to open up on Tuesday due to improved buying from local
traders after losing more than 7 percent since November,
analysts said.
* The most-active December jeera contract ended 3.29
percent higher at 13,608 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Increased sowing in top producing Gujarat state and weak
export demand, however, is seen weighing on sentiment towards
the end of the session,they said.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open up on overseas enquiries
and demand from north Indian buyers, but higher carryforward
stocks and an expected increase in production next year could
weigh on prices by the end of the session, analysts said.
* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,592
rupees per 100 kg, up 4.03 percent, in the previous session.
* Analysts and traders do not expect the upside to continue
for long because of expectations of increased production next
year, which would mean higher supplies.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to open higher supported by
improved buying from exporters for fulfilling overseas
commitment and dwindling stocks with most producing countries.
* The most-active pepper December contract ended
1.31 percent higher at 35,570 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* India's pepper exports during April-September rose 22
percent to 11,250 tonnes.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)