MUMBAI Dec 7 India's jeera futures are expected to open lower on Wednesday due to increased sowing in the top producer, Gujarat, and subdued physical demand, analysts said.

* The most-active December jeera contract ended 2 percent lower at 13,335 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Increased sowing in Gujarat and weak export demand is seen weighing on sentiment towards the end of the session,they said.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open down due to higher carryforward stocks and an expected increase in production next year, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,526 rupees per 100 kg, down 1.44 percent, in the previous session.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and the lengthy harvesting begins from January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is comfortable carry-forward stock in warehouses.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open higher on a pick-up in demand from exporters due to competitive prices in the international market and estimates of lower output at home, analysts said.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended 0.62 percent higher at 35,790 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* India's pepper exports in April-September rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)