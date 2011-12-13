MUMBAI Dec 13 India's jeera futures are
expected to open lower on Tuesday due to higher sowing in key
producer Gujarat state and sluggish overseas demand, analysts
said.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* In the previous session, the most-active December jeera
contract ended 1.00 percent lower at 13,509 rupees per
100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are expected to open down on higher carry
forward stocks and prospects of a bigger crop next year,
analysts said.
* In the previous session, the December turmeric
ended at 4,614 rupees per 100 kg, down 3.02 percent.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the
next year as well due to higher sowing in key cultivating
regions.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to open up due to estimates of
lower domestic production and spot demand, with dwindling stocks
with most producing countries is also seen supporting, analysts
said.
* The most-active pepper December contract ended 0.83
percent higher at 35,890 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Fresh supplies of pepper from top producer Vietnam and
India usually arrive in January but this season Indian supplies
could arrive before the end of the month as farmers will try to
take advantage of higher prices.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)