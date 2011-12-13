MUMBAI Dec 13 India's jeera futures are expected to open lower on Tuesday due to higher sowing in key producer Gujarat state and sluggish overseas demand, analysts said.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In the previous session, the most-active December jeera contract ended 1.00 percent lower at 13,509 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are expected to open down on higher carry forward stocks and prospects of a bigger crop next year, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the December turmeric ended at 4,614 rupees per 100 kg, down 3.02 percent.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year as well due to higher sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open up due to estimates of lower domestic production and spot demand, with dwindling stocks with most producing countries is also seen supporting, analysts said.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended 0.83 percent higher at 35,890 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Fresh supplies of pepper from top producer Vietnam and India usually arrive in January but this season Indian supplies could arrive before the end of the month as farmers will try to take advantage of higher prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)