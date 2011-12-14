MUMBAI Dec 14 India's jeera futures are expected to open lower on Wednesday due to slack spot demand and higher sowing in the key producer Gujarat state,analysts said.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In the previous session, the most-active January jeera contract ended 0.23 percent lower at 13,743 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are expected to open down on higher carry forward stocks and prospects of a bigger crop next year, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the December turmeric ended at 4,668 rupees per 100 kg, up 1.17 percent.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year as well due to higher sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open up on estimates of lower domestic production and dwindling stocks with most producing countries, also seen supporting, analysts said.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended 1.07 percent higher at 36,275 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)