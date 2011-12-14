MUMBAI Dec 14 India's jeera futures are
expected to open lower on Wednesday due to slack spot demand and
higher sowing in the key producer Gujarat state,analysts said.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* In the previous session, the most-active January jeera
contract ended 0.23 percent lower at 13,743 rupees per
100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are expected to open down on higher carry
forward stocks and prospects of a bigger crop next year,
analysts said.
* In the previous session, the December turmeric
ended at 4,668 rupees per 100 kg, up 1.17 percent.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year as well due to higher sowing in key cultivating
regions.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to open up on estimates of lower
domestic production and dwindling stocks with most producing
countries, also seen supporting, analysts said.
* The most-active pepper December contract ended
1.07 percent higher at 36,275 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output
at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last
year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)