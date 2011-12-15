MUMBAI Dec 15 India's jeera, or cumin
seed, futures are expected to open lower on Thursday as weak
export demand and higher sowing in the key producer Gujarat
state is seen weighing on sentiment,analysts said.
* In the previous session, the most-active January jeera
contract ended 3.52 percent higher at 14,227 rupees per
100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are expected to extend losses of the
previous session on increased selling in the market on
expectations of a bigger crop next year, while higher carry
forward stocks also weighed, analysts said.
* In the previous session, the December turmeric
ended at 4,610 rupees per 100 kg, down 1.24 percent.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year as well due to higher sowing in key cultivating
regions.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to open up on estimates of lower
domestic production and dwindling stocks with most producing
countries also seen supporting, analysts said.
* The most-active pepper December contract ended 1.65
percent higher at 36,875 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output
at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last
year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)