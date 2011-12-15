MUMBAI Dec 15 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to open lower on Thursday as weak export demand and higher sowing in the key producer Gujarat state is seen weighing on sentiment,analysts said.

* In the previous session, the most-active January jeera contract ended 3.52 percent higher at 14,227 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are expected to extend losses of the previous session on increased selling in the market on expectations of a bigger crop next year, while higher carry forward stocks also weighed, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the December turmeric ended at 4,610 rupees per 100 kg, down 1.24 percent.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year as well due to higher sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open up on estimates of lower domestic production and dwindling stocks with most producing countries also seen supporting, analysts said.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended 1.65 percent higher at 36,875 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)