MUMBAI Dec 26 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to open up on Monday due to a fall in the daily spot supplies, although increased sowing in top producer Gujarat state could weigh by mid-session, analysts said.

* As on Dec. 19, cumin seed was sown on 264,000 hectares from last year's 209,300 hectares in Gujarat.

* The most-active January jeera contract ended 4 percent higher at 15,637 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

TURMERIC:

* Turmeric futures may open up on some overseas enquiries, but higher carryforward stocks and an expected higher production next year are seen weighing on sentiment, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract ended almost steady at 4,622 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER:

* Pepper futures may open down, weighed by fresh supplies from the new season crop and a slowdown in exports, though estimates of lower domestic production is seen restricting the downside.

* The most-active pepper January contract ended 3.99 percent lower at 33,520 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Marginal supplies of new season pepper have started in the spot market and are likely to pick up by January.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)