MUMBAI Dec 28 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to open lower on Wednesday due to increased sowing in the top producing Gujarat state although a decline in daily spot supplies is seen restricting the fall, analysts said.

* On Tuesday, the most-active January jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.11 percent lower at 15,806 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a fresh contract high of 16,324 rupees earlier in the day.

* Cumin seed sowing as on Dec. 26 in India's western Gujarat state was up 21.5 percent on year at 278,400 hectares.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures may open up on a fall in daily supplies but higher carryforward stocks and an expected higher production next year are seen weighing on sentiment.

* On Tuesday, the April turmeric contract ended 0.79 percent higher at 4,846 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 4,942 rupees earlier in the day.

* Industry officials expect increased supplies for the next year due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures may open down due to absence of fresh cues from the international market and fresh domestic supplies from new season crop.

* In the previous session, the most-active pepper January contract ended 0.76 percent lower at 32,775 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from new season pepper have started marginally in the spot market and are likely to pick up by January.

* Estimates of lower production, however, may restrict the downside.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)