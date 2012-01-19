MUMBAI Jan 19 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to extend losses on Thursday as higher area under cultivation raised hopes of increased output in 2012.

* Cumin was sowed in top producing western Gujarat state on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago, data from the state farm department showed.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested between February and April.

* On Wednesday, the most-active February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)ended 2.08 percent lower at 15,792 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are expected to trade rangebound with negative bias due to prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies, but some overseas enquiries could support prices.

* The April turmeric contract edged down 0.04 percent at 4,588 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 on increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

PEPPER

Pepper futures may open higher due to estimates of lower crop and thin supplies as farmers held back stocks on hopes of better prices.

* The most-active pepper February contract ended 0.30 percent higher on Wednesday at 31,830 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)