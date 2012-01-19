MUMBAI Jan 19 India's jeera, or cumin
seed, futures are expected to extend losses on Thursday as
higher area under cultivation raised hopes of increased output
in 2012.
* Cumin was sowed in top producing western Gujarat state on
368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago,
data from the state farm department showed.
* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and
harvested between February and April.
* On Wednesday, the most-active February jeera contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX)ended 2.08 percent lower at 15,792 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are expected to trade rangebound with
negative bias due to prospects of a bumper crop and higher
supplies, but some overseas enquiries could support prices.
* The April turmeric contract edged down 0.04
percent at 4,588 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 on
increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins from January.
PEPPER
Pepper futures may open higher due to estimates of lower
crop and thin supplies as farmers held back stocks on hopes of
better prices.
* The most-active pepper February contract ended
0.30 percent higher on Wednesday at 31,830 rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)