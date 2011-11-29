MUMBAI Nov 29 India's jeera futures are
expected to open marginally higher on Tuesday due to a pick-up
in local demand but increased sowing in top producing Gujarat
state and weak export demand could weigh on prices towards the
end of the session, analysts said.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* On Monday, The most-active December jeera contract
ended 0.74 percent higher at 13,870 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open up on some enquiries
from overseas buyers. However, an expected rise in supplies from
new season crop and thin spot activities are seen restricting
the upside, analysts said.
* On Monday, the December turmeric contract ended at
4,766 rupees per 100 kg, up 1.53 percent.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year as well due to higher sowing in key cultivating
regions.
PEPPER
Pepper futures may open up as thin supplies and depleting
stocks are seen supporting buying.
* The most-active pepper December contract ended
0.33 percent higher at 34,965 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* However, supply pressure is expected to increase during
January-February due to new crop arrivals from Vietnam, the top
producer and India.
* Traders expect farmers in India to start plucking early
this season to take advantage of current attractive prices In
the domestic market.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)