MUMBAI Nov 29 India's jeera futures are expected to open marginally higher on Tuesday due to a pick-up in local demand but increased sowing in top producing Gujarat state and weak export demand could weigh on prices towards the end of the session, analysts said.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* On Monday, The most-active December jeera contract ended 0.74 percent higher at 13,870 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open up on some enquiries from overseas buyers. However, an expected rise in supplies from new season crop and thin spot activities are seen restricting the upside, analysts said.

* On Monday, the December turmeric contract ended at 4,766 rupees per 100 kg, up 1.53 percent.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year as well due to higher sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures may open up as thin supplies and depleting stocks are seen supporting buying.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended 0.33 percent higher at 34,965 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* However, supply pressure is expected to increase during January-February due to new crop arrivals from Vietnam, the top producer and India.

* Traders expect farmers in India to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices In the domestic market. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)