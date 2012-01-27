MUMBAI Jan 27 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are likely to open lower on Friday due to an increase in area under cultivation and conducive weather conditions that have raised expectations of higher production, with the approaching arrival season also weighing on prices, analysts said.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat state on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from a year ago.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* On Wednesday, the most-active February jeera contract ended 0.82 percent lower at 15,828 rupees per 100 kg.

* Markets were shut on Thursday on account of a national holiday.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are expected to trade weak to rangebound due to hopes of a bumper crop and estimates of higher supplies in coming days, but some export demand is seen supporting prices.

* The April turmeric contract edged down 0.04 percent to close at 4,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

PEPPER

Pepper futures may open up due to slack supplies in the spot market in a year of lower estimated output, but weak exports may restrict the gains.

* The most-active pepper February contract ended 1.46 percent lower at 32,065 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)