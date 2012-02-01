MUMBAI Jan 31 India's jeera futures are likely to open higher on Wednesday on bargain-buying due to a fall in daily supplies but a rise in area under cultivation may keep gains in check, analysts said.

* Jeera is cultivated in the winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* The February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 2.05 percent higher at 14,745 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders expect higher jeera production in 2012 because of increased area under cultivation in top producer Gujarat state. Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open lower due to arrivals from the new season crop in local spot markets and subdued export demand as traders awaited full-fledged new season supplies.

* The February pepper contract closed down 1.62 percent at 29,475 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a fresh contract low of 29,065 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to rise on export demand though expectations of a bumper crop and estimates of a rise in domestic supplies in coming days could limit the gains.

* The April turmeric closed 1.22 percent higher at 4,626 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)