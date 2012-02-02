MUMBAI Feb 2 India's jeera futures are likely to open lower on Thursday on expectations of higher production in 2012 as the area under cultivation in top producer Gujarat state rose, analysts said.

* Jeera is cultivated in the winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* The February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 1.97 percent lower at 14,455 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders expect higher jeera production in 2012 because of increased area under cultivation in Gujarat. Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in the state as on Jan. 16.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open lower due to subdued export demand and on expectations fresh arrivals from the new season crop will improve in coming days.

* The February pepper contract closed down 0.29 percent at 29,390 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a fresh contract low of 28,880 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open higher on overseas demand but expectations of a bumper crop and estimates of a rise in domestic supplies in coming days could limit the gains.

* The April turmeric closed 1.69 percent higher at 4,704 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)