MUMBAI Feb 3 India's jeera futures are likely to open weak on Friday as higher area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions raised hopes of increased production in 2012, analysts said.

* Jeera is cultivated in the winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* On Thursday, the February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 1.02 percent lower at 14,307 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect higher jeera production in 2012 because of increased area under cultivation in Gujarat. Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in the state as on Jan. 16.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open up due to expectations of lower production and some local demand in spot. However, subdued export demand and hopes that fresh arrivals from the new season crop will improve in coming days will restrict gains.

* The February pepper contract closed 0.37 percent up at 29,500 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open lower as traders fretted about fresh supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* The April turmeric closed 1.91 percent lower at 4,614 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)