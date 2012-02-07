MUMBAI Feb 7 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to open weak on Tuesday on higher acreage and favourable weather conditions raising hopes of increased production, analysts said.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from a year ago.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* The most-active February jeera contract ended 0.64 percent lower at 14,202 rupees per 100 kg on Monday.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures may open steady with upward bias due to some export demand but fresh supplies from new season crop and expectations of a bumper crop are seen weighing on sentiment.

* The April turmeric contract ended 0.34 percent up at 4,674 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open weak due to dull exports. Thin supplies in spot as farmers hold back stock hoping for better prices and expectations of lower output could support prices.

* The most-active pepper February contract ended 0.69 percent lower at 29,980 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)