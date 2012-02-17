MUMBAI Feb 17 India's jeera futures are likely to edge up on Friday on bargain buying, but rising domestic supplies and expectations of higher output are seen limiting the upside.

* The March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended steady at 14,397 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday.

* Around 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop are arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in the western Indian state of Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open up on thin local supplies from the new season crop and on higher exports.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery closed 2.91 percent higher at 31,445 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday.

* New arrivals have started trickling in and could peak in 15 days in southern Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are expected to open down on higher output estimates and on sluggish local demand.

* The April turmeric contract closed 3.43 percent lower at 4,948 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters on Wednesday.

* New Turmeric crop has started arriving in the spot markets. In Andhra Pradesh, many farmers are holding back their produce on hopes the state government would buy the spice from them to support prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)