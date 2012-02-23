MUMBAI Feb 23 Indian jeera futures are
seen opening higher on Thursday due to short-covering, but
rising supplies from the new crop and estimates of higher output
could weigh on prices towards the end of the session.
* On Wednesday, the March jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at
13,933 rupees per 100 kg, up 0.93 percent. It has fallen more
than 8 percent since the beginning of this month.
* Around 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop
have started arriving daily in the Unjha market in Gujarat
state.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is cultivated in winter from October
to December and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in the western Indian state of Gujarat as of Jan. 16.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to open higher, tracking a bullish
spot market, as supplies thinned after farmers held back stocks
on hopes of better prices due to lower output estimates.
* The most-active pepper for March delivery last
ended 3.43 percent higher at 33,190 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new
season crop.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are expected to open down as higher
domestic supplies and estimates of a bumper crop could weigh on
prices.
* The April turmeric contract closed 0.38 percent
lower at 4,686 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent
on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to higher acreage, a state
government official told Reuters last week.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)