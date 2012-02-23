MUMBAI Feb 23 Indian jeera futures are seen opening higher on Thursday due to short-covering, but rising supplies from the new crop and estimates of higher output could weigh on prices towards the end of the session.

* On Wednesday, the March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at 13,933 rupees per 100 kg, up 0.93 percent. It has fallen more than 8 percent since the beginning of this month.

* Around 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have started arriving daily in the Unjha market in Gujarat state.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in the western Indian state of Gujarat as of Jan. 16.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open higher, tracking a bullish spot market, as supplies thinned after farmers held back stocks on hopes of better prices due to lower output estimates.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery last ended 3.43 percent higher at 33,190 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are expected to open down as higher domestic supplies and estimates of a bumper crop could weigh on prices.

* The April turmeric contract closed 0.38 percent lower at 4,686 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to higher acreage, a state government official told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)