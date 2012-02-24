MUMBAI Feb 24 Indian jeera futures are likely to edge up on Friday on short-covering after a recent fall in prices but increasing domestic supplies from the new crop and estimates of higher output could restrict the gains.

* On Thursday, the March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at 14,055 rupees per 100 kg, up 0.87 percent. It has fallen 6.50 percent since the beginning of the month to Thursday's close.

* Around 2,000-3,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop are arriving daily at the Unjha spot market in Gujarat. Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in the western Indian state of Gujarat as of Jan. 16.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open higher due to a squeeze in daily supplies as farmers hold back stocks hoping an estimated drop in output would push up prices.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery last ended 1.15 percent higher at 33,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are expected to open up on short-covering but higher domestic supplies and estimates of a bumper crop could weigh on prices.

* The April turmeric contract closed 1.49 percent higher at 4,756 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. It has fallen more than 11 percent in the last six sessions.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to higher acreage, a state government official told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)