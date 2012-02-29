MUMBAI Feb 29 Indian jeera futures are likely to open up on Wednesday on some local and export demand but rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output are expected to arrest the price rise.

* In the Unjha market, daily arrivals from the new season crop have risen to 7,000-8,000 of 60 kg each.

* The March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at 14,190 rupees per 100 kg, up 2.31 percent, on Tuesday.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in the western Indian state of Gujarat as of Jan. 16.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are seen opening higher, bolstered by negligible supplies in the spot market where farmers held back stocks hoping for a further price rise due to a likely fall in output.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery last ended 3.93 percent higher at 38,305 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open up on some export demand though increasing supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop could restrict the upside.

* The April turmeric contract closed 3.79 percent higher at 4,876 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to higher acreage, a state government official told Reuters on Feb. 15. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)