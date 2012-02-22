MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian jeera futures are likely to open lower on Wednesday due to rising supplies from the new crop, estimates of higher output and sluggish spot demand.

* Around 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have started arriving daily in the Unjha market in Gujarat state.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in the western Indian state of Gujarat as of Jan. 16.

* The March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at 13,804 rupees per 100 kg, down 2.22 percent on Tuesday.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open higher, tracking firm spot market, as farmers hold back supplies on hopes of better prices amid estimates of lower output.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery last ended 3.25 percent higher at 32,090 rupees per 100 kg.

* New arrivals have started trickling in and are likely to increase gradually.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are expected to open down due to higher supplies from the new season crop, estimates of a bumper crop and sluggish local demand.

* The April turmeric contract closed 2.12 percent lower at 4,704 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to higher acreage, a state government official told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)