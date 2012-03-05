(Refiles to correct date in dateline)

MUMBAI, March 5 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are seen opening lower on Tuesday dragged down by weak spot prices where mounting supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output, dampened demand.

* Around 12,000-15,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily at the Unjha spot market in Gujarat. Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December while harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from a year ago.

* The most-active March jeera contract ended 1.79 percent lower at 13,420 rupees per 100 kg on Monday.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open weak on higher supplies in the domestic markets and estimates of a bumper crop.

* April turmeric last ended down 1.35 percent at 4,660 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are expected to continue to trade higher due to slackening supplies as farmers held on to their produce on likely fall in output this year and strong domestic demand.

* The most-active pepper March contract ended 3.28 percent higher at 39,920 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)