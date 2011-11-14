MUMBAI Nov 14 India's jeera futures are expected to open weak on Monday as sowing operations have gained pace in key growing areas and on sluggish export demand, analysts said.

* The most-active December jeera contract ended 0.60 percent lower at 13,624 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Gujarat state is the leading producer of jeera in the country and planting has started in the saurashtra region of the state and in some pockets of Rajasthan.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open lower on expectations of a rise in production raising hopes of higher supplies next year and thin spot activities, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,694 rupees per 100 kg, up 1.16 percent in the previous session.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are expected to open up due to improved winter demand amid thin supplies and lower stocks while lower prices of Indian origin spice in the international market raising hopes of overseas demand also seen supporting.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended 0.17 percent higher at 34,790 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)