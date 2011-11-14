MUMBAI Nov 14 India's jeera futures are
expected to open weak on Monday as sowing operations have gained
pace in key growing areas and on sluggish export demand,
analysts said.
* The most-active December jeera contract ended 0.60
percent lower at 13,624 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Gujarat state is the leading producer of jeera in the
country and planting has started in the saurashtra region of the
state and in some pockets of Rajasthan.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open lower on expectations of
a rise in production raising hopes of higher supplies next year
and thin spot activities, analysts said.
* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,694
rupees per 100 kg, up 1.16 percent in the previous session.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are expected to open up due to improved
winter demand amid thin supplies and lower stocks while lower
prices of Indian origin spice in the international market
raising hopes of overseas demand also seen supporting.
* The most-active pepper December contract ended
0.17 percent higher at 34,790 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)