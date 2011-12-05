MUMBAI, Dec 5 India's jeera futures are expected to open lower on Monday due to increased sowing in top producing Gujarat state, higher carry forward stocks and weak export demand, analysts said. * In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed. * The most-active December jeera contract ended 0.27 percent higher at 13,175 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. TURMERIC Turmeric futures are likely to open lower due to higher carryforward stocks and an expected higher production next year, analysts said. * The December turmeric contract ended at 4,414 rupees per 100 kg, up 0.50 percent, in the previous session. * Industry officials expect increased supplies for the next year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions. PEPPER Pepper futures may open weak in the early trades due to hopes of early arrivals from the new crop but improved buying from exporters for fulfilling overseas commitment and dwindling stocks with most producing countries are seen supporting prices by mid-session. * The most-active pepper December contract ended 0.80 percent lower at 35,110 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. * Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)