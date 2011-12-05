MUMBAI, Dec 5 India's jeera futures are
expected to open lower on Monday due to increased sowing in top
producing Gujarat state, higher carry forward stocks and weak
export demand, analysts said.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* The most-active December jeera contract ended 0.27
percent higher at 13,175 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open lower due to higher
carryforward stocks and an expected higher production next year,
analysts said.
* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,414
rupees per 100 kg, up 0.50 percent, in the previous session.
* Industry officials expect increased supplies for the next
year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.
PEPPER
Pepper futures may open weak in the early trades due to
hopes of early arrivals from the new crop but improved buying
from exporters for fulfilling overseas commitment and dwindling
stocks with most producing countries are seen supporting prices
by mid-session.
* The most-active pepper December contract ended
0.80 percent lower at 35,110 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season
to take advantage of current attractive prices.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)