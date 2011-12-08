MUMBAI Dec 8 India's turmeric futures are likely to open lower on Thursday on prospects of a bumper crop in 2012 due to a rise in acreage and higher carry forward stocks from last season, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.66 percent up at 4,556 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* The arrivals from new season crop will start from January, putting further pressure on prices, they said.

JEERA

India's jeera futures are likely to fall on increased sowing in the top producer Gujarat, but lower arrivals in spot market may limit the downside, analysts said.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December, and harvested in February-April.

* The most active December jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 0.70 percent up to 13,428 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to ease on early arrival of the spice at spot markets from the new season crop, analysts said.

* Fresh supplies of pepper from Vietnam, the top producer, and India are expected in January or even mid-December.

* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early this season to take advantage of higher prices.

* The most active December pepper contract ended 1.02 percent lower at 35,425 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav & Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)