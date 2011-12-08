MUMBAI Dec 8 India's turmeric futures are
likely to open lower on Thursday on prospects of a bumper crop
in 2012 due to a rise in acreage and higher carry forward stocks
from last season, analysts said.
* The December turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.66 percent up
at 4,556 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* The arrivals from new season crop will start from January,
putting further pressure on prices, they said.
JEERA
India's jeera futures are likely to fall on increased sowing
in the top producer Gujarat, but lower arrivals in spot market
may limit the downside, analysts said.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera
is cultivated during winter from October to December, and
harvested in February-April.
* The most active December jeera contract on the
NCDEX ended 0.70 percent up to 13,428 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to ease on early arrival of the
spice at spot markets from the new season crop, analysts said.
* Fresh supplies of pepper from Vietnam, the top producer,
and India are expected in January or even mid-December.
* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early
this season to take advantage of higher prices.
* The most active December pepper contract ended
1.02 percent lower at 35,425 rupees per 100 kg.
