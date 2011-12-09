MUMBAI Dec 9 India's turmeric futures are
likely to open up on Friday on some overseas enquiries but
prospects of a bumper crop in 2012 due to a rise in acreage and
higher carry forward stocks are seen weighing on sentiment by
the end of the day, analysts said.
* The December turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.75 percent up
at 4,590 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* The arrivals from new season crop starts from January,
putting further pressure on prices, they said.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to open higher on estimates of
lower domestic output and depleting stocks, analysts said.
* The most active December pepper contract ended
0.17 percent hihger at 35,485 rupees per 100 kg.
* Fresh supplies of pepper from Vietnam, the world's top
producer, and India, the third biggest, are expected in January
or even mid-December.
* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early
this season to take advantage of higher prices.
JEERA
India's jeera futures may open up in the early trades on a
decline in spot supplies but increased sowing in the top
producer Gujarat, and weak exports seen restricting the upside,
analysts said.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera
is cultivated during winter from October to December, and
harvested in February-April.
* The most active December jeera contract on the
NCDEX ended 1.64 percent up to 13,649 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)