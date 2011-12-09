MUMBAI Dec 9 India's turmeric futures are likely to open up on Friday on some overseas enquiries but prospects of a bumper crop in 2012 due to a rise in acreage and higher carry forward stocks are seen weighing on sentiment by the end of the day, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.75 percent up at 4,590 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* The arrivals from new season crop starts from January, putting further pressure on prices, they said.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open higher on estimates of lower domestic output and depleting stocks, analysts said.

* The most active December pepper contract ended 0.17 percent hihger at 35,485 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh supplies of pepper from Vietnam, the world's top producer, and India, the third biggest, are expected in January or even mid-December.

* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early this season to take advantage of higher prices.

JEERA

India's jeera futures may open up in the early trades on a decline in spot supplies but increased sowing in the top producer Gujarat, and weak exports seen restricting the upside, analysts said.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December, and harvested in February-April.

* The most active December jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 1.64 percent up to 13,649 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)