MUMBAI Dec 12 India's jeera futures are expected to open lower on Monday due to increased sowing in top producing Gujarat state, higher carry forward stocks and weak export demand, analysts said.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In the previous session, the most-active December jeera contract ended 0.26 percent lower at 13,646 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures may open up on some overseas enquiries but higher carryforward stocks and an expected higher production next year could weigh on prices by mid-session, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the December turmeric contract ended at 4,758 rupees per 100 kg, up 1.71 percent.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

* Pepper futures may open up due to estimates of lower domestic production and spot demand. Dwindling stocks with most producing countries is also seen supporting.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended 0.85 percent higher at 35,595 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Fresh supplies of pepper from top producer Vietnam and India are expected in January, if not by mid-December.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)