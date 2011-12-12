MUMBAI Dec 12 India's jeera futures are
expected to open lower on Monday due to increased sowing in top
producing Gujarat state, higher carry forward stocks and weak
export demand, analysts said.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* In the previous session, the most-active December jeera
contract ended 0.26 percent lower at 13,646 rupees per
100 kg.
TURMERIC
* Turmeric futures may open up on some overseas enquiries
but higher carryforward stocks and an expected higher production
next year could weigh on prices by mid-session, analysts said.
* In the previous session, the December turmeric contract
ended at 4,758 rupees per 100 kg, up 1.71 percent.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating
regions.
PEPPER
* Pepper futures may open up due to estimates of lower
domestic production and spot demand. Dwindling stocks with most
producing countries is also seen supporting.
* The most-active pepper December contract ended
0.85 percent higher at 35,595 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Fresh supplies of pepper from top producer Vietnam and
India are expected in January, if not by mid-December.
* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season
to take advantage of current attractive prices.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)