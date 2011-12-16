MUMBAI Dec 16 India's jeera, or cumin
seed, futures are expected extend the previous session's losses
to open lower on Friday due to higher sowing in the key producer
Gujarat state, analysts said.
* In the previous session, the most-active January jeera
contract ended 0.97 percent lower at 14,089 rupees per
100 kg.
* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter,
jeera is cultivated during the winter from October to December
and harvested in February-April.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are expected to open weak on increased
selling in the market on expectations of a bigger crop next
year, while higher carry forward stocks also weighed, analysts
said.
* In the previous session, the December turmeric
ended at 4,426 rupees per 100 kg, down 3.99 percent.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year as well due to higher sowing in key cultivating
regions.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to open lower on some
profit-taking, but estimates of lower domestic production and
dwindling stocks with most producing countries could support
prices by midsession, analysts said.
* The most-active January pepper ended 0.64 percent
lower at 35,560 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Pepper prices have risen more than 60 percent since the
start of the year to Dec. 15.
* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output
at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last
year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)