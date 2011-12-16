MUMBAI Dec 16 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected extend the previous session's losses to open lower on Friday due to higher sowing in the key producer Gujarat state, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the most-active January jeera contract ended 0.97 percent lower at 14,089 rupees per 100 kg.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera is cultivated during the winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are expected to open weak on increased selling in the market on expectations of a bigger crop next year, while higher carry forward stocks also weighed, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the December turmeric ended at 4,426 rupees per 100 kg, down 3.99 percent.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year as well due to higher sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open lower on some profit-taking, but estimates of lower domestic production and dwindling stocks with most producing countries could support prices by midsession, analysts said.

* The most-active January pepper ended 0.64 percent lower at 35,560 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Pepper prices have risen more than 60 percent since the start of the year to Dec. 15.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last year.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)