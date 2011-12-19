MUMBAI Dec 19 India's turmeric futures
are expected to open lower on Monday due to higher carry forward
stocks from last year and expectations of a bigger crop in
January, analysts said.
* The April turmeric contract ended at 4,288 rupees
per 100 kg, down 1.33 percent in the previous session.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year as well, due to increased sowing in key
cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and
continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins
from January.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures are expected to edge up on
some overseas enquiries, but increased sowing in top producer
Gujarat state and higher stocks could weigh on prices by
mid-session, analysts said.
* January jeera contract ended 1.40 percent higher
at 14,254 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
PEPPER:
Pepper futures are likely to open up on estimates of lower
domestic production and spot demand, while dwindling stocks with
most producing countries is seen supporting prices.
* The most-active pepper January contract ended 0.37
percent higher at 35,620 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output
at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)