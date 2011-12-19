MUMBAI Dec 19 India's turmeric futures are expected to open lower on Monday due to higher carry forward stocks from last year and expectations of a bigger crop in January, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract ended at 4,288 rupees per 100 kg, down 1.33 percent in the previous session.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year as well, due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures are expected to edge up on some overseas enquiries, but increased sowing in top producer Gujarat state and higher stocks could weigh on prices by mid-session, analysts said.

* January jeera contract ended 1.40 percent higher at 14,254 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

PEPPER:

Pepper futures are likely to open up on estimates of lower domestic production and spot demand, while dwindling stocks with most producing countries is seen supporting prices.

* The most-active pepper January contract ended 0.37 percent higher at 35,620 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)