MUMBAI Dec 20 India's turmeric futures are expected to open lower on Tuesday as higher carry forward stocks from last year and expectations of a bigger crop in January are seen triggering profit-taking, analysts said.

* On Monday, the April turmeric contract ended at 4,460 rupees per 100 kg, up 4.01 percent.

* Industry officials expect increased supplies for the next year as well, due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures are expected to open up due to a decline in daily supplies and some overseas enquiries, but increased sowing in top producing Gujarat state could restrict the upside, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the January jeera contract ended 3.77 percent higher at 14,792 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown across 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open up due to a supply squeeze in spot and estimates of lower domestic output while dwindling stocks with most producing countries are also seen supporting prices.

* The most-active pepper January contract inched up 0.3 percent to close at 35,630 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials estimate domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)