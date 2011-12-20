India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI Dec 20 India's turmeric futures are expected to open lower on Tuesday as higher carry forward stocks from last year and expectations of a bigger crop in January are seen triggering profit-taking, analysts said.
* On Monday, the April turmeric contract ended at 4,460 rupees per 100 kg, up 4.01 percent.
* Industry officials expect increased supplies for the next year as well, due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures are expected to open up due to a decline in daily supplies and some overseas enquiries, but increased sowing in top producing Gujarat state could restrict the upside, analysts said.
* In the previous session, the January jeera contract ended 3.77 percent higher at 14,792 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown across 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to open up due to a supply squeeze in spot and estimates of lower domestic output while dwindling stocks with most producing countries are also seen supporting prices.
* The most-active pepper January contract inched up 0.3 percent to close at 35,630 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Industry officials estimate domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
Pakistan overcame a familiar attack of batting nerves to beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in a see-saw Group B game at Sophia Gardens to set up a Champions Trophy semi-final with hosts England back in Cardiff on Wednesday.